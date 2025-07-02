High school students in Pueblo have a free program to go to for the summer

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — High school students have a free program to go to for the summer. The Boys and Girls Club of Pueblo County opened a new clubhouse at Pueblo Community College.

The program offers art classes and field trips, but, something unique for this program is students can learn to use math for real world purposes, like budgeting their money, along with going on field trips for college and career tours.

"I think they've been really enjoying it," said Karsyn DeHerrera with the Boys and Girls Club of Pueblo County. "It's been a really great opportunity for them to see what it's like being in a college setting, and I think the staff here have been amazing to work with, and we've really enjoyed the space."

The program is free for high school students. If you want more information, click here.

