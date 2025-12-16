High school students design murals for CSPD's Specialized Enforcement building

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — For more than two decades, beige walls filled the Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) Specialized Enforcement building on the southeast side of the city.

Now, those walls are telling a different story.

In the spring, CSPD invited local high school students to design murals highlighting the division's specialized units and the positive impact they have on the community. After reviewing dozens of submissions, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez selected two winning designs.

Artists Emma Rayman and Jenna Rahal spent months bringing their visions to life.

"Knowing that I can bring joy to officers through this mural means the absolute world to me," said Rayman. "I'm really glad it's in the Specialized Enforcement Division because they deal with some of the most stressful stuff."

The murals are now permanently displayed in the Specialized Enforcement Division's central meeting area. The building is located off East Fountain Boulevard and the Academy Park Loop.

