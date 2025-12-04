Help out your mail carriers after a Colorado snowstorm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A lot of folks may put off shoveling following a snowstorm in Colorado for a number of reasons, but rain, shine, or snowstorm, United States Postal Service (USPS) mail carriers are working hard and could use a little backup.

James Boxrud, a strategic communication specialist for USPS, pointed to several things the public needs to consider when clearing a safe path for mail carriers or any deliver drivers:

Clear enough snow from curbside boxes to allow mail trucks to approach the box, deliver the mail, and to drive away from the box without danger or the need for backing.

Walkways should be cleared of snow and ice and allow enough traction to avoid slips, trips or falls.

Steps should also be kept clear of ice and snow and in good repair so as not to cause injury to the letter carriers or others who visit the customer’s home.

Overhangs should be clear and free of snow and ice to avoid injury.

Leave a light on, if possible, to illuminate walkways and porches.

Add a street address to mailboxes so they’re easier for carriers to find.

Boxrud added that safety is a number one priority.

"Our employees, we give up a lot to really bring that holiday season to everybody," Boxrud explained. "We're working late. So leave a light on... Our employees work so hard throughout the year, but especially when you have, you throw weather in there, it makes it even more difficult."

Boxrud added that ice is a concern. If you have an icy patch leading up to your mailbox, you're asked to throw down some salt or sand to add an extra measure of safety for the men and women battling the elements to deliver your mail.

Boxrud showcased letter carrier Tony Lombardi in Longmont on Wednesday in a video he sent to News5. Not only did Lombardi have to deal with the snowy conditions, but a heavy amount of traffic drove by him along Ute Highway. Oftentimes, if there is too much snow surrounding a mailbox, the letter carrier will have to leave the safety of their vehicle to deliver mail on foot.

"They want to get home to their families also," Boxrud said of USPS letter carriers.

A reminder, if you live in Colorado Springs, there are rules when it comes to shoveling after a snowstorm:

Residents: Clear sidewalks 24 hours after the end of a snowstorm

Businesses: Clear sidewalks by 5 p.m. the day after snow stops falling

