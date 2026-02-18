Heart attack vs heartburn: Colorado man's close call highlights signs to know

DENVER (KOAA) — A 64-year-old Colorado man nearly died after mistaking a near heart attack for heartburn, highlighting the critical importance of recognizing the difference between these two conditions that can cause similar chest pain.

Keith Kiyota went to National Jewish Health in Denver thinking he was experiencing severe heartburn. However, doctors discovered he was actually on the verge of a widowmaker heart attack, a potentially deadly condition that occurs when the main artery supplying blood to the heart becomes completely blocked.

Dr. Minisha Kochar, a cardiologist with National Jewish Health, explained several key indicators that can help distinguish between heart attack and heartburn symptoms. More than 800,000 Americans experience a heart attack each year, making it crucial to understand the warning signs.

Kochar said one key difference is that heartburn is typically triggered by food and is at least partially relieved by antacids — something that does not happen during a heart attack.

"The difference... if it's unassociated with meals, that's more heart-related," Dr. Kochar explained. "If there is no relief with heartburn medicines, that too is more heart-related. And if it's not exacerbated by position or laying down, that also suggests that it may be more of a heart attack and that someone should seek emergent care."

Symptoms can also differ between men and women. Men more often experience chest pressure that radiates down the arm, neck or back, Kochar said. Women, by contrast, are more likely to report jaw pain or symptoms resembling classic heartburn.

“If the symptoms are new, unrelated to food or have any other associated feelings, like shortness of breath, that would be a time to go seek care in an emergency room,” Kochar said.

Kochar added that major risk factors for a heart attack include diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, lack of exercise, family history of cardiovascular disease, poor diet and smoking.

Kochhar said she frequently sees patients who delay seeking care, sometimes attributing serious symptoms to indigestion. She noted that there are different types of heart attacks. Some occur suddenly and require immediate treatment, while others stem from chronic arterial blockages that cause symptoms to develop more gradually.

Kiyota is thankful for the care he received at National Jewish Health, as he receives treatment for cardiac and gastrointestinal issues after he experienced chest pain and nausea.

"They could have easily said you can go home... you're okay," Kiyota said of the day he went in thinking he was experiencing heartburn. "That's the trust factor, they actually listen to what you're saying and not just shuffling you in and out of appointments."

Common symptoms that may distinguish either a heart issue or heartburn include:



Heart Attack Heartburn Taste is not a symptom Sour or acidic taste in the mouth Tightness in the chest Burning sensation from the stomach to the throat Chest pain that may spread to the arms, back, neck, or jaw Chest pain that may spread to the throat Nausea, vomiting, shortness of breath, dizziness Nausea, vomiting, burping, coughing

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

