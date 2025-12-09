'Heals my heart,' The Heartbeat Memory Tree lighting returns Tuesday night at Rock Ledge Ranch

COLORADO SPRINGS — A nonprofit in Colorado Springs is holding a tree lighting ceremony Tuesday night to honor lives lost to suicide and provide comfort to grieving families during the holiday season.

The Heartbeat Memory Tree at Rock Ledge Ranch serves as a beacon of hope for those who have lost loved ones to suicide. Decorated with ornaments, ribbons, bows and lights, the tree helps people heal through remembrance and community support.

"I love having it in a public space where anyone can view it," said Betty Vanthournout.

Betty Vanthournout is a part of Heartbeat, an organization that provides support groups for families who have lost someone to suicide.

"This is a beautiful tree that is lit every year and we decorate it with ornaments with the names of loved ones that we've lost to suicide through the years,” Vanthournout said.

Vanthournout lost her son to suicide in 2014. Every year, she honors him by placing an ornament on the memory tree.

"It really helps to heal my heart,” Vanthournout said.

The tree displays over 400 ornaments dedicated to people from Colorado Springs and around the world. Each ornament features a name on one side and artwork showcasing the person's interests and passions on the other.

"See how pretty they are," Vanthournout said.

The holidays can be particularly challenging for those experiencing grief, regardless of how much time has passed since their loss, according to Vanthournout.

"Holidays can be so hard for people that are grieving, and it really doesn't matter how long ago the loss was, holidays can still be hard.”

Vanthournout recommends that everyone experiencing grief make a plan during the holidays to protect their mental health.

"Make sure that you have a plan of, okay, let's do this together on this date. Let's acknowledge this tradition, or let's change up our tradition, or let's travel, whatever that idea might be, so that your mental health will be just a little bit better as you go through the holidays and give yourself grace,” Vanthournout said.

The public is invited to attend the tree lighting ceremony at Rock Ledge Ranch starting at 7 p.m.

