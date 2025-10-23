Happening Thursday night: Harrison High School volleyball hosting Dig Pink game for teammate battling cancer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Harrison High School's volleyball team is hosting their annual Dig Pink event on Thursday. This year, the team is dedicating the game to one of their own.

If you come to a Panthers practice, you'll hear what being a team is all about.

"We are laughing with each other, and it's a very good environment to be around," said Audriyna Uribe.

Every drill, play and point, the Panthers work as a pack.

"Everyone is so positive no matter if we win or lose the game," said Jariah Joseph, a long time friend and teammate.

Coach Lopez says her team sticks together, both on and off the court.

"The girls have had to make a lot of shifts this year, and I think one of the biggest shifts was just learning about one of our players and her struggle with her cancer," said Lopez.

You may remember Zariea Patrick, News5 shared her story last year.

Patrick is a senior volleyball player at Harrison High School who is battling a brain tumor.

"I will have to go through a long process, surgeries, missing school, going to many chemo appointments," said Patrick.

Despite her diagnosis, Patrick is not letting it slow her down. She is still doing what she loves, playing volleyball with her team.

“Zariea is an amazing person in volleyball and out of volleyball. I first met her in middle school when we both first started playing in sixth grade. She's always, like, all smiles, all fun. But then at the same time, she's able to motivate the team and keep us pushing," said Joseph.

"She's really strong. Even she makes this school year inspiring or the season inspiring," said Uribe.

Wanting to help, the team decided to take action.

"The girls said they want to play and fight for Zariea this year," said Lopez.

Harrison High School is hosting the Dig Pink game, a fundraiser rallying for Patrick and her fight against cancer.

Harrison High School Volleyball

"One of our players is in need, and we hope that we get people to pack this gym and we ask that everybody gives $1 to support her cause," said Lopez.

When asked what message they would like to share with Zariea, her teammates and coach had heartfelt words.

"My message to Zariea is that she's an amazing person. She's so strong, and she does things that not even I can do. She's amazing in school, outside of school, in sports, and she's really inspiring. And I respect her for that," said Uribe.

"To my friend, Zariea, I just want to let you know that you are loved and appreciated. Your smile is always so bright and amazing. And it's a great thing to see (you) every day in class, in practice, in the hallways. And you're just such a kind person and kind soul. And I just want to let you know I appreciate you so much," said Joseph.

"Zariea, I hope you know how much your team appreciates and loves you on the court and off the court. You are a special individual and leader on our team and our community. We hope that we can come together and rally around for you this Thursday and show you how special and important you are to our community," said Lopez.

Coach Lopez said Patrick plans to play in the Dig Pink game. It starts Thursday at 7 p.m. at Harrison High School.

___

YMCA of Pueblo to close Camp Jackson after more than 100 years; here's why Nearly 1,000 people have signed an online petition calling for answers after the YMCA of Pueblo announced it’s permanently closing Camp Jackson in Rye. YMCA of Pueblo to close Camp Jackson after more than 100 years; here's why

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.