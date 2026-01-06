Gym deals in the Colorado Springs area and tips for good etiquette

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — If you want to support local businesses in the new year and find some deals for a gym membership, an AI prompt could help you find that perfect fit.

Try typing in "Find an affordable locally-owned gym near [enter your address]" in ChatGPT. The answers may be outdated or contain some misinformation, but it can be a great starting point to finding something near your home or place of work!

If you are looking for an affordable option when it comes to a gym, several chains are offering up deals in the New Year. Some questions for potential gym goers if you are looking for a new place to work out:

1. Are you able to cancel the membership anytime?

2. Are there annual or additional fees outside of the monthly membership fee?

3. How can I cancel my membership?

4. Is there a trial period you can take advantage of?

5. Can my monthly membership fee increase?

6. Are there any current or upcoming deals?

Those are just a few questions to consider before signing up for a new place to work out. If the gym membership includes a contract, take a few minutes to review it or once again you can even run it through an AI platform to simplify the contract. A reminder, AI platforms aren't always accurate.

GYM DEALS IN THE COLORADO SPRINGS AREA AS OF JAN. 6 (Plans vary by location and deals come and go):

Planet Fitness (Multiple locations): A "classic membership" is $15 a month (plus taxes and fees) with a $1 startup fee and $49 annual fee. You have the option to cancel anytime. The gym offers the "PF BLACK CARD" for more money and more perks.

CRUNCH (Multiple locations): A "base" membership is $9.99 a month (plus taxes and fees) with a 12-month commitment. There are deals on enrollment fees, as of Tuesday morning one of the Colorado Springs locations had an enrollment fee of $40 and an annual fee of $59.99. Like the other gyms, CRUNCH has an option for more expensive plans with more perks.

VASA (Multiple locations): For a "basic" plan the cost is $14.99 a month (plus taxes and fees) with a special offer for a $0 enrollment available through Jan. 12. The Vasa plan also has an annual fee of $59.999 that would be due in March.

TIPS FOR GYM ETIQUETTE:

Something to be aware of if you're a newbie to the gym scene is gym etiquette. In a News5 poll, we asked our viewers if they avoid the gym in January because of the crowds, and a majority of those responding said they do. Planet Fitness provides a "Beginner's Guide to Gym Etiquette" that can be viewed by clicking here.

News5 spoke to several folks getting a workout in at the new Planet Fitness location in Monument about the New Year and gym etiquette.

“Everybody pretty much sticks to themselves, and when they do talk to each other, it's very polite," Brian Dhampton explained. "You know it's encouragement more than anything else.”

Dhampton says he just got back into the gym routine after taking care of his mom for three years. He was happy to get his fitness back on track and had advice for those going to the gym for the first time.

“Don't quit," Dhampton said. "Half the battle is getting through that front door. Once you get through that front door, the rest is pretty much downhill.”

Randy Simonoff used to work as a personal trainer and considers the gym his second home.

"The first thing I see a lot is people sitting on machines and texting and whatnot," Simonoff said of gym etiquette. "Do your thing, when you are here to workout, keep the muscles engaged, shorter times between sets is good not just for you, but for people waiting for equipment as well."

Simonoff also recommended wiping off machines not just when your finished with one, but before you get on one.

"You never know what the person before you did or did not do," Simonoff said with a smile. "So in this day and age of viruses and flu and everything else, especially in the high season of flu right now, it's a good idea to protect yourself and give it a good spray of a cloth, paper towel, wipe it down."

Colorado Springs woman introduces plan to help solve car camping With controversy over vehicle camping still simmering in Colorado Springs, one woman is trying a new approach. She's proposing a safe parking plan. Colorado Springs woman introduces plan to help solve car camping

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.