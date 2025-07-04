Groups in Colorado Springs sprucing up Sand Creek Trail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Groups in Colorado Springs are coming together to spruce up a trail. Mile High Youth Corps, Generation Wild and other volunteers cleaned up the Sand Creek Trail on the southeast side of the city.

The groups picked up trash, but also learned about the invasive plant species in the area. They also heard why clearing the area is important for the creek.

"A lot of people want to walk on this trail," said Chris Hill with the Youth Advisory Council. "It has a really cool lake and creek and everything. It's just not very high kept. Nobody wants to be on a dirty trail."

In addition to the community clean up, volunteers were educated on the following at Friday's event:



watershed health

invasive species

homelessness resources

In the future, the groups hope to install lights and park benches along the trail.

___

____

