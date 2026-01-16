Grocery prices continue climbing as Colorado Springs shoppers adapt spending habits

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ask anyone who's been to the grocery store lately — grocery prices are continuing to rise, and Colorado Springs shoppers are feeling the pinch.

The latest inflation report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics confirms the price hikes that families are experiencing firsthand. The final inflation report for 2025 showed overall consumer prices rose 2.7% in December from a year earlier, with grocery prices climbing 0.7% that month.

Local shoppers say their trips to the grocery store are costing them more, forcing them to change how they shop.

"They seem like they're just expensive in general," one shopper said.

The rising costs are requiring more strategic shopping approaches from families trying to stretch their budgets.

"It is requiring a little bit more attentiveness to what you're shopping for and maybe paying attention to sales a little bit harder," Sasha Grasso said.

Sasha Grasso says her grocery list is long, including essentials like produce, meats, pastas, beans and other staple items. But to afford all the necessities, Grasso says she looks for deals wherever she can find them.

"Coupons and shopping around different stores. Like my son has a dairy allergy, so it's like paying attention to if it's on sale here, or sometimes I have to go to Walmart, or sometimes I have to go to Safeway," Grasso said.

Shoppers are adjusting their purchasing patterns to accommodate the higher prices.

"I didn't get meat this trip because it goes on sale this weekend, so I have to come back," Grasso said.

Grasso says she is taking the extra steps to save a few extra dollars, even though it requires more effort.

"I am shopping around a lot, it requires more energy for sure," Grasso said.

To help with the costs of food, there are organizations and nonprofits in Colorado Springs and southern Colorado that can help families get access to healthy food.

Care and Share Food Bank has several food pantries and low cost or free food access programs.

Food to Power offers a no cost grocery program.

Catholic Charities Marian House in downtown Colorado Springs provides meals. They also have a Marketplace that acts as a supermarket where clients shop for about 10 days of food every month.

Pikes Peak United Way has a mobile food pantry every third Thursday of the month.

