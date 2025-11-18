Grief workshop in Colorado Springs for International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A free event this weekend will help bring hope to those left behind by suicide. It's part of International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.

Benny Sauceda lost his son, Alan, in March of 2000. It was just days before the Lewis Palmer graduate's 19th birthday.

Now he helps others grieving a suicide cope. Sauceda will be one of the speakers at a workshop this weekend that will provide resources and therapists to guide participants in handling grief. He says it's important to provide those in grief with encouragement.

"They're not going to try and push them or solve their problems because there is no solving the problem," said Sauceda. "The only solution that you're looking for is to get that loved one loved one back, and that isn't going to happen."

The International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day workshop is Saturday, November 22 from 9:15 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. It will be held at Redemption Hill Church on Bliss Drive in Colorado Springs. Lunch will be provided.

To register, visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's website.

