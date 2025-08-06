Greyhound under scrutiny for alleged treatment of people with disabilities

COLORADO (KOAA) — Greyhound is under federal scrutiny for its treatment of people with disabilities. The Department of Justice has opened an investigation for disability discrimination into Flix North America Inc., the company that owns Greyhound.

Greyhound has stops in our state, including in El Paso and Pueblo Counties.

The investigation will look into whether these bus companies denied people with disabilities reasonable accommodations. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requires companies like these make sure their services are accessible.

The department launched the investigation after receiving several ADA complaints. Some included that these companies did not do the following:



maintain lifts

help passengers who needed to use the lifts

allow service animals to ride with them

News5 checked with El Paso and Pueblo Counties to see if anyone had filed complaints through the District Attorney's Office, or the Facilities Department. As of the publishing of this web story, neither county had received any formal complaints.

News5 also asked Greyhound for comment. A spokesperson said the company could not comment on pending legal matters.

