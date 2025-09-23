Green to gold: Aspens changing in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY — It is the start of fall, and the Aspen color change is underway in Teller County.

“We come up here every year, first day of fall to see the leaves changing and beautiful colors,” said Colorado Springs resident, Joe Bittleston “It's a good start. They aren't as far along as what they normally are on the first day of fall.”

Regulars along Highway 67 in Teller County say they have noticed a day-to-day color difference over the past few days.

The forecast is calling for temperatures in the 30s and that will impact the fall colors.

“The colder temperatures, the shorter days, can expedite the process,” said News 5 Meteorologist, Alan Rose.

Long time leaf watchers try to time their tour of the high country to experience the color change at its peak.

They also know it better to be a little early rather than too late.

“Don't wait too long, because if it freezes, they will turn brown or black,” said Carol Larsen who is in the high country seeing the fall colors with friends helping her celebrate hir birthday.

The current outlook is several prime weeks ahead for leaf viewing.___

