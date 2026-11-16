The Colorado Parks and Wildlife agency has confirmed one of the gray wolves released in Colorado died in Utah earlier this month.

CPW officials say gray wolf 2516 died November 7th. They say the wolf was a female wolf brought to Colorado from British Columbia in January 2025.

The wolf reportedly traveled 9,000 miles on her own across Colorado and into neighboring states.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is looking into what caused wolf 2516’s death.

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