Grandson honors WWII veteran grandfather through musical composition inspired by war sketches

Sean Schafer Hennessy never got to meet his grandfather, but he found a way to know him through a sketchbook full of drawings that would later inspire a powerful musical tribute.
Francis Xavier Hennessy II didn't use words to express his experiences. Instead, he illustrated the struggles he faced while serving as a forward observer in the Army during World War II.
"I remember it being a pretty powerful thing, um, you know, being able to see things he'd drawn, you know, and that I know came from him," Sean Schafer Hennessy said.
The sketches gave Sean deeper insight into his family's history and the lasting impact of war.
"It gave me a better perspective of understanding the veterans struggles, but not only that, but the family struggles too," Hennessy said, "It made me look closer at my own family and to think about how that has kind of bled through."
Sean found his own way to connect with his grandfather — through music. He created "Sketches of Courage," a nine-part composition that chronicles Francis' experiences during and after the war.
"He expressed himself through art in the way he knew. And I do the same thing," Hennessy said.
The musical piece serves as a bridge between generations, helping both veterans and their families understand each other's perspectives.
"I think this piece has provided a way in some way for people to understand, I think veterans to understand what it's like for family members. But also for family members to know what it's like for veterans," Hennessy said.
The Denver Brass will perform "Sketches of Courage" at the Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS Saturday at 7 p.m.