Grandson honors WWII veteran grandfather through musical composition inspired by war sketches

Sean Schafer Hennessy never got to meet his grandfather, but he found a way to know him through a sketchbook full of drawings that would later inspire a powerful musical tribute.

Francis Xavier Hennessy II didn't use words to express his experiences. Instead, he illustrated the struggles he faced while serving as a forward observer in the Army during World War II.

"I remember it being a pretty powerful thing, um, you know, being able to see things he'd drawn, you know, and that I know came from him," Sean Schafer Hennessy said.

The sketches gave Sean deeper insight into his family's history and the lasting impact of war.

"It gave me a better perspective of understanding the veterans struggles, but not only that, but the family struggles too," Hennessy said, "It made me look closer at my own family and to think about how that has kind of bled through."

Sean Schafer Hennessy

Sean found his own way to connect with his grandfather — through music. He created "Sketches of Courage," a nine-part composition that chronicles Francis' experiences during and after the war.

"He expressed himself through art in the way he knew. And I do the same thing," Hennessy said.

The musical piece serves as a bridge between generations, helping both veterans and their families understand each other's perspectives.

"I think this piece has provided a way in some way for people to understand, I think veterans to understand what it's like for family members. But also for family members to know what it's like for veterans," Hennessy said.

19 - Caught on the Road.png Sketches by WWII Veteran, Francis Xavier Hennessy II Sean Schafer Hennessy 21 - Ambush.png Sketches by WWII Veteran, Francis Xavier Hennessy II Sean Schafer Hennessy 22 - Patrol.png Sketches by WWII Veteran, Francis Xavier Hennessy II Sean Schafer Hennessy 27 - Contact Established.png Sketches by WWII Veteran, Francis Xavier Hennessy II Sean Schafer Hennessy 28 - Castle.png Sketches by WWII Veteran, Francis Xavier Hennessy II Sean Schafer Hennessy 30 - Mortar Hit.png Sketches by WWII Veteran, Francis Xavier Hennessy II Sean Schafer Hennessy 31 - Digging In.png Sketches by WWII Veteran, Francis Xavier Hennessy II Sean Schafer Hennessy 35 - USM3.png Sketches by WWII Veteran, Francis Xavier Hennessy II Sean Schafer Hennessy 43 - Cannon Company.png Sketches by WWII Veteran, Francis Xavier Hennessy II Sean Schafer Hennessy 48 - Up.png Sketches by WWII Veteran, Francis Xavier Hennessy II Sean Schafer Hennessy 56 - p38s.png Sketches by WWII Veteran, Francis Xavier Hennessy II Sean Schafer Hennessy 59 - Fire for Effect.png Sketches by WWII Veteran, Francis Xavier Hennessy II Sean Schafer Hennessy 61 - 15th Hussars.png Sketches by WWII Veteran, Francis Xavier Hennessy II Sean Schafer Hennessy 62 - Going into position.png Sketches by WWII Veteran, Francis Xavier Hennessy II Sean Schafer Hennessy 63 - Mistake.png Sketches by WWII Veteran, Francis Xavier Hennessy II Sean Schafer Hennessy 69 - Break from Cover.png Sketches by WWII Veteran, Francis Xavier Hennessy II Sean Schafer Hennessy

The Denver Brass will perform "Sketches of Courage" at the Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS Saturday at 7 p.m.

