Grand jury decides not to file charges against deputies involved in Colorado shooting

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KOAA) — A grand jury decided not to file criminal charges against two deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office who allegedly shot and killed a man in July.

According to court documents, the grand jury issued a 'No True Bill' judgement in the case of 59-year-old Brian Pine.

Pine was killed following an incident on July 18 on Tranters Creek Way, which is located near the intersection of Marksheffel Road and Fontaine Boulevard.

Deputies had responded to the home that night after a neigbor reported a fight possibly involving a gun.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Pine fought back during an arrest attempt and grabbed one of the deputy's tasers during their struggle. Deputies proceeded to open fire, striking and killing Pine.

Should you want to read the Grand Jury Decision yourself, you can do so below

The deputies were hospitalized with minor injuries at the time of the shooting.

