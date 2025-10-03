Government shutdown delays services at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, families remain hopeful

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Burials at Pikes Peak National Cemetery continue despite a partial government shutdown, but certain services, including headstone placement and groundskeeping, are facing delays.

Families visiting the cemetery say they understand the situation, though they hope the disruption will be short-lived.

For the Rogers family, the visit to the cemetery carried special significance.

“This is my first time being back out here since his funeral,” said David Rogers, whose father passed away in July. The headstone was installed just weeks ago.

“A month and a half, and that’s how long it took, we were very pleasantly surprised,” Dennis Rogers, David's uncle noted.

The family recognizes they were among the few able to have a headstone placed before the shutdown began.

“I think those in Congress lose sight of things that happen at lower levels,” added David Rogers.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), core services such as VA medical care, burial operations, and veterans’ benefits remain unaffected.

However, several programs are on hold, including cemetery applicant assistance, applications for pre-need burial, and the issuance of Presidential Memorial Certificates.

Dennis and Vickie Kirklie, who have visited their loved one Myra weekly since her passing in 2022, observe that the cemetery’s condition is usually impeccable.

“It’s always looked great. They do wonderful here, and it’s always like this,” said Dennis Rogers.

Still, he expressed disappointment over the service delays.

“They have to do what they’re told, and that’s just the way it is," said Dennis Rogers. "I’m very disappointed in that decision, but hopefully that will change.”

Both families emphasized that the meaning behind the cemetery extends far beyond political gridlock.

“The honor that’s bestowed out here is bigger than what’s going on in the Capitol building,” said David Rogers. “There’s no shortage of people who will not allow this place to go under.”

Kirklie echoed that sentiment, suggesting that volunteers especially veterans would step in if needed.

“I’m a 30-year veteran. I’ll help in a heartbeat,” he said.

For now, patience remains the prevailing sentiment. Families trust that once the shutdown ends, their loved ones will continue to be honored with the care they deserve.

___

No injuries reported after small plane crash-lands in Colorado Springs At about 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, crews in Colorado Springs were called to a busy intersection where a small plane had crash-landed. "3 occupants on board, all parties accounted for with no injuries," the Colorado Springs Fire Department wrote on social media. No Injuries Reported After Small Plane Crash-Lands in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.