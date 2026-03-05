Gov. Polis: 'Very likely' mountain pine beetles could devastate Front Range Forests

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) is warning that mountain pine beetles could devastate Ponderosa Pine forests along the Western Front Range within the next two to three years.

"Given average weather conditions, it's fully expected it will largely envelop and kill most of the Ponderosa Pine population in the Western Front Range over the next two to three years," said Polis.

Polis says this outbreak is different from a previous infestation roughly 15 to 20 years ago.

"The prior outbreak 15 to 20 years ago was largely federal land. This one is county land, state land, private land," said Polis.

In Woodland Park, I saw firsthand how the tiny insects are invading private property. Tori Gomez, an environmental scientist who moved to Woodland Park with her husband to live in the forest, is already losing trees she hoped to keep.

"We do have another tree that has pine beetle in it," said Gomez.

Gomez pointed to one tree in particular.

"This is the biggest tree on our property, said Gomez.

When asked if she would have to cut it down, Gomez said the loss would be painful.

"Yeah… it's gonna hurt a lot because this is one of the trees we really wanted to keep," said Gomez.

The concern is exponential growth. If mountain pine beetles get into a Ponderosa Pine, the following summer those beetles will find 3 new trees, and then nine the summer after that. All it takes is a few dozen trees for the infestation to spiral.

Don Moore, who helps mitigate homes in Teller County, says the damage can sneak up on homeowners.

"People don't want to take down trees that look healthy. In a year, they'll look like this," said Moore.

Dead trees left standing become a significant fire risk. Moore says identifying newly infested trees early is critical.

"Look for the trees that are newly infested with pine beetle; those are the ones we have to take down," said Moore.

Moore also says homeowners can cover dead and infested wood with plastic to suffocate the beetles. Remaining trees should be thinned out and kept healthy.

"Thin trees, open the canopy up," said Moore.

Moore says a stressed forest is an open invitation for the beetles.

"If we have a stressed forest, that invites the mountain pine beetle in," said Moore.

Homeowners also have the option of using insecticides and pouches designed to repel the beetles.

At the state level, Polis has established a task force to address the spread along the Front Range and signed a bill to increase funding for breeding insects that prey on the mountain pine beetle.

