Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Gov. Polis order flags at half-staff to honor Jesse Jackson on March 6 and 7

colorado flags half-staff
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
David Zalubowski/AP
Flags fly at half-staff in front of the dome of the Colorado State Capitol while it is illuminated in red light to remember the more than 1,000 people in the state who have died from the new coronavirus, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Denver. Buildings across the state were lighted red to coincide with a moment of silence at 7 p.m. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
colorado flags half-staff
Posted

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags on public buildings to be lowered at half-staff on March 6 and 7 to honor the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.

Jackson, a protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and two-time presidential candidate, died earlier this week at age 84 after battling a rare neurological disorder that affected his ability to move and talk.

“Rev. Jesse Jackson changed this state and nation forever. His contributions to Civil Rights bettered the lives of millions, inspired a generation of leaders, and moved our nation further towards justice and equality. Rev. Jackson’s legacy lives on in our constant efforts to build a Colorado For All, where there is space, opportunity, and justice for every person,” Polis said in a statement.

The order is from sunrise March 6 to sunset March 7, and coincides with Jackson’s public celebration of life on March 6 and a private memorial on March 7.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo