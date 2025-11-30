Goat bell ringer helps Salvation Army spread holiday cheer in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A 3-year-old goat named Pongo is making the holidays brighter for families in southern Colorado, one bell ring at a time.

Pongo has been ringing bells for the Salvation Army since 2023 in Colorado City.

“He was only like 8 months old, and so that was his first job," said Nan Hassey, Pongo's owner.”

This year, for the first time, he's visiting Tractor Supply Co. in Pueblo, spreading holiday cheer in a whole new town.

Most bell ringers use their hands, but Pongo uses his mouth to create the distinctive "ding ding ding" that stops shoppers in their tracks. The holiday magic works – people can't help but smile when they see the dedicated goat at work.

"Sometimes when I ring the bell, he gets jealous. He's a good bell ringer. He's better than I am," Hassey said.

Pongo takes his job seriously, ringing for a cause bigger than he might know.

"It's very important for us to spread the love around and to make sure that there is generosity going to those most in need," Hassey said.

Every donation collected goes directly to helping families in southern Colorado with food, clothing, and emergency support. Helping the Salvation Army in Pueblo provide crucial services to the community

"Rent assistance, utility assistance, uh, food is a great need here. We have 72 children that attend Head Start in our building, that is 100% free for them," said Randy Stokes, Captain of the Salvation Army Pueblo.

The donations make a real difference in expanding services. The Salvation Army had to scale back its Christmas program at one point, only serving children up to age 12.

"I couldn't imagine a 13 and a 15-year-old being at home and being told 'we can't afford Christmas for you', but your 9-year-old sibling has Christmas," Stokes said.

Thanks to community support and volunteers like Pongo, they've been able to expand again.

"We were able to raise the age back up, and we're doing up to 18 in school," Stokes said.

With all the donations staying local.

"This money that is made in this kettle that Nan and Pongo are doing stays right here in this county," Stokes said.

Pongo's charm is clearly working. One shopper explained their motivation to donate: "Well, we always do, but definitely the goat ringing the bell was it definitely closed the deal."

Since 2023, Hassey and Pongo have averaged more than $1,000 in donations to the Salvation Army mission, proof that sometimes the smallest volunteers can make the loudest noise and the biggest change.

