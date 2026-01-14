Global Entry Enrollment Center opens Tuesday at the Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Airport announced the opening of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Global Entry Enrollment Center.

The airport says Global Entry is a CBP Trusted Traveler Program that provides expedited processing for pre-approved, low-risk travelers arriving in the United States.

According to the airport, applicants have rigorous and recurring background checks. They also must complete in-person interviews before enrolling.

“We are excited to have a Global Entry Enrollment Center here at Colorado Springs Airport, another way we make travel easier for our community and visitors,” said Alex Kovacs, director of aviation. “With our new international service to Cancun on Southwest Airlines and more destinations on the horizon, Global Entry offers travelers a faster, more streamlined experience with Customs and Border Protection.”

Global Entry is one of four Trusted Traveler Programs designed to enhance security and streamline screening for preapproved members. The airport says Global Entry currently serves more than 10 million members.

A Global Entry membership also includes access to TSA PreCheck, which offers faster security screening for travelers at participating U.S. airports.

To apply, the following documents are required:



valid passport

proof of residency (utility bill, mortgage or rental payment statement)

driver's license

To apply, click here.

