'Giving back,' One restaurant in Pueblo is offering free meals on Wednesday nights

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — One Pueblo restaurant is making it easier for local families to put dinner on the table. Along the Pueblo Riverwalk, 1129 Spirits & Eatery is turning Wednesday nights into an affordable night out.

"Everyone could get a quality meal at a quality price,” said Kayla Munoz.

Starting at 5:30 through 6 p.mm, the first 20 people that come into 1129 Spirits & Eatery can choose a dinner and it's on the house. The five options are below:



hamburger & chips

corn dog & chips

house salad

grilled cheese & chips

a bowl of green chili

“It does get expensive to go out, but also groceries are expensive, you know, everything is expensive right now,” said Munoz.

Munoz said 1129 Eatery wants to help where they can, by offering free meals.

“And immediately after starts family night. So, we do... like family meal deal bundles where you get four burgers, four drinks, four sides for a discounted price,” said Munoz.

She said the goal is also to get the community involved. One way they plan to do this is through the new 1129 meal program.

“So what we're doing is that we're making preloaded gift cards that if the community also wants to get involved, that they could put funds on these gift cards, and these will take care of people in need who need meals,” said Munoz.

They're asking people to buy gift cards so that families can fill their plates without having to empty their pockets.

“We just want to give back to the community that loved us first,” said Munoz.

1129 Spirits and Eatery first opened in 2019.

“1129 to us, it's not just a number, not to us, not to the family, not even to the communities,” said Munoz.

The restaurant serves a tribute to her brother, Jordan Munoz, who passed away in 2016.

“After he passed away, we didn't want to just come together as a family and make a restaurant. What it really was is us coming together. It made a place that felt like home.”

Munoz said through good food, drinks and friends, they are carrying Jordan's legacy with them.

“If you knew Jordan, he knew no stranger. So, that's really what the heartbeat of 1129 is to us,” said Munoz.

She said they want to help families in Pueblo the way the community has helped them.

“It was like they loved us first, and now this is our way of showing that love back,” said Munoz.

___

