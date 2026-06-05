Get Outdoors Day offers free fishing, archery and more in Colorado Springs this Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Families in Colorado Springs can enjoy a free day of outdoor activities this Saturday at Get Outdoors Day, an annual event held every first Saturday in June.

The City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance are teaming up to help families discover what Colorado has to offer.

Travis Sauder with Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the event is designed to showcase the state's wide range of recreational opportunities.

"Get Outdoors Day is just a chance to show everyone all the amazing opportunities that we have here in Colorado. There's so much variety, so many different things to do that tomorrow is a great chance to try that, see what you like," Sauder said.

Attendees can try fishing, water activities, map reading, and archery, among other activities.

The first 650 kids to arrive will receive free fishing poles starting at 9 a.m.

"We've got 650 free fishing poles for the first kids that show up starting at 9 a.m. We'll start handing those out so that kids can try fishing for free. They don't need to bring any of the equipment. We provide everything for them," Sauder said.

Dozens of vendors will also be on hand. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Colorado Springs Utilities CEO pay study not being made public A study that Colorado Springs Utilities has referenced in increasing the CEO's pay is not being made public. The organization behind the study says it's “industry practice" not to share it. Colorado Springs Utilities CEO pay study not being made public

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.