Gas prices spike again across Colorado as diesel prices set a new record high

Gas prices across the state have spiked overnight, according to the latest data from AAA. The average price of gas in Colorado is now $4.37 per gallon for regular unleaded.

That price is below the national average, which is $4.43 per gallon, according to AAA.

However, the average price for diesel fuel in the state has hit a new record high. The agency reports that the average price of diesel is $6.04 per gallon. That's up nearly 20 cents from Wednesday.

Colorado's average price for regular unleaded is still below the record high, which was $4.91 set on June 21, 2022.

In the Colorado Springs area specifically, the average price is $4.29 per gallon, according to AAA, up from $4.14 per gallon on Wednesday and from $3.20 a year ago.

In the Pueblo area, the average price is $4.19 per gallon, according to AAA, up from $4.05 per gallon on Wednesday and from $3.13 a year ago.

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