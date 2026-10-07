Funeral services will be held on Wednesday for the Pueblo Officer who drowned in Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Funeral services will be held for former Pueblo Police officer Cpl. Stephen Biggs, who died in a boating accident in September of 2026.

In a release Tuesday, the Pueblo Police Department said that family, friends, and fellow officers will be honoring Biggs during a funeral service on Wednesday.

Out of respect for the family's wishes, media will not attend the service. For those members of the public looking to pay their respects, the service will be livestreamed with the help of Praise Assembly at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

You can tune into the stream below.

Biggs died while off duty after he went missing from his boat at Lake Pueblo State Park on Sunday, Sept. 27. He was reported missing, and his body was found in the lake on Monday, Sept. 28.

Biggs was employed with the department since October 2010 and served in a variety of roles. He had 10 letters of commendation, three Medal of Valor awards, and a Distinguished Service award.

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