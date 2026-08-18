Full-scale emergency exercise will take place at the Colorado Springs Airport on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Airport is warning residents not to panic if they see an influx of emergency first responders and vehicles near the airport on Wednesday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department and Colorado Springs Police Department will be doing a full-scale emergency exercise.

The event will run from 9 a.m. - noon, and you will see emergency vehicles, fire, and smoke on the northwest side of the airport, according to a social media post.

The training is to make sure responses to the airport are "top-notch," according to airport officials.

If you see any of the incident taking place, you are asked not to call 911, as this is a drill.

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