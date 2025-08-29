From Classroom to Newsroom: Colorado Springs Program Prepares Next Generation of Journalists

COLORADO SPRINGS — Students in Colorado Springs School District 11 are gaining hands-on broadcast and podcasting experience at the Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus through a Career and Technical Education (CTE) program that offers both high school and college credit.

The program, which is open to D11 juniors and seniors, provides real-world opportunities to explore careers in media while learning both technical and vocational skills.

Students like Shaun Rupert, a senior at Doherty High School, have embraced this opportunity, bringing a passion for the production side of broadcast journalism. "I actually interned for The Peak before I was a senior, and when I heard about this program, I knew I had to get involved," Rupert says. "I was really interested in the production part of broadcast journalism, and they said that we would have a great opportunity to do that here, and I was like,’yes’.”

The program, led by Chaim Goldman, focuses on equipping students with the skills to become experts in broadcasting and podcasting, while emphasizing journalistic ethics.

Goldman, also the executive director of The Peak News, believes strongly in the importance of ethical journalism. "The entire course is really built around journalistic ethics," Goldman explains. "I know people think that isn't a thing anymore, but it really needs to be."

For Rupert, the ethics lessons were eye-opening, especially learning the difference between fact, opinion, and truth. "We studied the International Association of Journalists' code of ethics…I was amazed that we had to get so we had to get so philosophical on the first week," he recalls.

In addition to gaining technical skills, students in the program participate in real-world internships, allowing them to apply their knowledge in a professional setting. Goldman emphasizes the value of this hands-on experience. "It's not just about the technical aspects; it's about understanding the business of it. We’re preparing students for the workforce, with internships through The Peak News that give them real journalism experience," he says.

For some students, like Josie Cipiti, this experience also extends to the creative side of media, with podcasting being a particular focus. "That's something I'm really excited about," Cipiti shares. "kind of getting the emotional aspect of like my viewers."

While Rupert is drawn to the technical side of broadcasting, others, like Cipiti, enjoy the critical thinking involved in journalism. "So far, we've been analyzing news articles and considering their ethical implications," Cipiti explains. "I really liked that work because it helped me see things from a different perspective.” Rupert also notes how the program has helped him refine his communication skills. "I'm definitely more interested in calming my words, getting them out more clearly and concisely, so I can stop stumbling over my words so much," he says.

The program’s goal is to prepare students for real-world careers in media, with an emphasis on both technical expertise and ethical responsibility. Goldman sees this as an opportunity to empower the next generation of journalists.

"Our job as media professionals is to bring accountability and transparency to the community. I believe that journalism has a sacred duty to shine a light, and that's something I want to pass on to these students. They’re inheriting this world, and they should be the ones telling the stories."

As the program continues to grow, students at Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus are not only learning valuable media skills but also gaining a deeper understanding of responsible journalism.

To learn more about the Broadcast/Podcast Journalism CTE program at Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus, click here.

Community supports grieving teen at Colorado State Fair junior livestock auction The Colorado State Fair's junior livestock auction brought together young ranchers, proud families and a community rallying around one of their own after an unexpected loss. Community supports grieving teen at Colorado State Fair junior livestock auction

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.