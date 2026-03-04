From addiction to advocacy: How a Palmer Lake restaurant owner is turning recovery into hope

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KOAA) — In the small community of Palmer Lake, the sizzle of an omelet and the pour of a fresh cup of coffee mean more than just breakfast.

For restaurant owner Racquel Garcia, they represent recovery, redemption, and a second chance.

Garcia says addiction became part of her life at a young age.

“Started when I was nine years old. Happened again when I was 16,” she said, describing early trauma that eventually led to opioid addiction.

At one point, she shared it with a friend inside her home.

“She died in my home,” said Garcia. "She died from the overdose."

About 16 years ago, Garcia says she got sober. During her early recovery, she often attended meetings inside a small local restaurant in Palmer Lake.

“When I got sober, this was one of the places that I would come to meetings,” she said.

When the space later became available for sale, she saw more than a business opportunity.

“I wanted to create a place for connection… free of alcohol that brings that connection together,” said Garcia.

Her restaurant, "Lake and Lantern Cafe," serves as both a gathering place and a symbol of hope where someone might walk in for coffee and leave feeling supported.

Garcia believes recovery goes beyond simply staying sober.

“It’s just not people surviving. It’s about people thriving. We’ve got to give people an opportunity to invest back in themselves with job opportunities,” she said.

James McCann, the restaurant’s chef, says Garcia gave him a second chance after decades of addiction.

“Meth addict for 28 years,” said McCann. “I love it. It’s another home. I’m really glad I found this place.”

He first connected with Garcia through her organization, HardBeauty, which she founded to help people rediscover who they are beyond addiction.

“I came here to support her other company, HardBeauty. She owns this as well. The rest is history,” said McCann.

Garcia says both the restaurant and HardBeauty are built on one belief.

“We really believe in the rehabilitation of people,” she said.

What may look like just another restaurant in Palmer Lake has quietly become a space where stories of hardship turn into stories of hope, one plate, one cup of coffee, and one second chance at a time.

