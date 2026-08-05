Fremont County looks for feedback via wildfire survey

FREMONT COUNTY, (Scripps News Group) — Emergency leaders in Fremont County are looking for feedback from the public to understand local perspectives and concerns about wildfire preparedness.

The wildfire survey is open to Fremont County residents until August 28 and takes about 10 minutes to complete. It explores perceptions about forest health and treatment activities, which includes controlled burns and tree thinning.

It also includes questions about emergency alerts and evacuation readiness.

County leaders said the survey responses will help to inform the Community Wildfire Protection Plan for Fremont County. Recommendations based on the study are designed to “protect citizens, homes and essential infrastructure from the destruction of a large wildfire.”

The wildfire plan is also a way to raise federal and state funding for mitigation efforts, with forest agencies developing future projects for forest management.

The survey is available here. If you know someone who would be interested in participating but does not have internet access, paper versions are available at libraries in the county.

Respondents can provide an email to stay in the loop on county wildfire planning.

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