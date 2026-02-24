Freezing water, a sinking car and seconds to act: Inside the Prospect Lake rescue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs firefighters rescued a person trapped inside a vehicle that sank into Prospect Lake, braving freezing water to break open the car's sunroof and pull the victim to safety.

Chris Williams, Griffin Mason, Padraic Atkinson and Guillermo Zavala, the four Colorado Springs Fire Department firefighters who responded to the call, arrived on scene in less than two minutes, making them the first unit there.

They were putting on their protective gear as they drove to the lake.

Atkinson said the crew didn't hesitate.

"We quickly went in the water knowing we had a confirmed occupant inside the vehicle, possibly multiple occupants inside the vehicle," said Atkinson.

The firefighters broke open the car's sunroof while the vehicle was nearly fully submerged in the freezing lake and pulled the lone victim out. Other units also assisted in the rescue.

Mason said the call was unlike anything he had experienced before.

"Initially it's adrenaline, but then the muscle memory kicks in," said Mason.

The four bring a combined decades of experience to the job. Williams has been with Colorado Springs Fire Department since 2014. Mason and Zavala have each been firefighters for eight years. Atkinson has been a firefighter for about six years.

Still, none of them had encountered a call like this one.

"It's really a once in a career call," said one of the firefighters.

"Things are gonna happen that you're never gonna predict, so we've all just accepted that," said another.

Mason said the moment after the rescue was surreal.

"We were all just looking at each other and saying, I can't believe that happened," said Mason.

All four firefighters sustained minor injuries from entering the water and said they are recovering. Williams said the bond between the crew made a difference when every second counted.

"It helps working with the same group of guys a lot because... it helps going through that same situation with everybody," said Williams.

For Williams, the call was a reminder of why he and his fellow firefighters do the job.

"We get into this job because we want to make a difference. We want to be able to answer that call," said Williams.

