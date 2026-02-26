Free tax preparation for many people 50 and older

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program is open nationwide through April 15, offering free tax preparation and assistance from IRS-certified volunteers to eligible taxpayers, with a special focus on adults age 50 and older with low to moderate incomes.

Now in its 58th year, Tax-Aide has helped more than 82 million Americans file returns since its launch in 1968, and last year more than 28,300 volunteers assisted over 1.7 million taxpayers secure more than $1.3 billion in refunds and credits. The service is offered in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service, and AARP membership is not required.

Volunteers are trained and certified annually to stay current with changes to the U.S. tax code. Participants can choose from several service options, including traditional in-person preparation, drop-off services, remote preparation with electronic document uploads, online coaching, and facilitated self-assistance. Free tax software is also available to individuals meeting certain income guidelines to prepare returns independently with volunteer support.

The program also offers help in determining eligibility for new tax benefits, including the enhanced senior deduction for taxpayers age 65 and older. Counselors can guide clients on whether they qualify for deductions that may reduce taxable income.

To participate, taxpayers should bring required documents such as photo ID, Social Security cards, income statements and prior tax returns. Free Tax-Aide sites are located in libraries, community centers and other local venues across all 50 states; a site locator tool on the program’s website helps taxpayers find available services.

Click here to sign up and for more info.

