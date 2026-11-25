COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) — The city of Colorado Springs is announcing when you can take advantage of free on-street parking in downtown and Old Colorado City.

City leaders say on-street metered parking will be free on Thanksgiving Day, November 26; Black Friday, November 27; and Small Business Saturday, November 28.

“Small businesses are part of what makes Colorado Springs special, and we want to make it easier for people to support them,” Alyssa Alt, City Parking Enterprise Manager, said. “Whether you’re shopping for gifts, meeting friends for lunch or exploring a part of our city you haven’t visited in a while, we want parking to be the easy part of your holiday outing.”

This does not apply to city-owned parking garages and surface lots on those days. Those will still be their regular rates of $1 per hour with a $12 daily maximum or a $6 maximum after 4 p.m.

On December 5, the city will offer free parking in City-owned garages starting at 3 p.m. for the Festival of Lights Parade. On this day, regular on-street rates and restrictions will apply. City-owned surface lots will also be their usual rates.

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