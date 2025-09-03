Fox Run Nature Center project north of Colorado Springs paused

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A project with a price tag estimated at more than $10 million north of Colorado Springs was put on pause this week, officials citing the "current economic environment."

The Fox Run Nature Center is expected to one day be built at the regional park just north of Colorado Springs, east of the Gleneagle area. IN 2019, there was a Northern Nature Center feasibility study, and it was pitched in the El Paso County Nature Center Interpretive Master Plan for 2020.

"While El Paso County remains in a strong financial position, we recognize the same is not true for many in our community," said Todd Marts, El Paso County Parks Executive Director. "We will continue to be responsible stewards of county resources while supporting the park and nature center experiences our residents value today."

In 2023, the County launched the Fox Run Nature Center project, gathering public input by participating in more than 20 community events. El Paso County values the feedback received and the community's ongoing interest in shaping local park and nature experiences.

Not everyone was on. board, there was pushback from community members, but ultimately the County moved forward with the plan.

"We listened to our community and identified the need for a northern nature center and additional accessible outdoor recreation," said Holly Williams, El Paso County Board of Commissioners Vice Chair. "We remain committed to making a difference in our region by expanding outdoor activities and engagement."

County staff will continue to assess the project based on future economic conditions, funding opportunities, and community needs. Updates will be shared with residents as they become available.

Click here for more on the project.

