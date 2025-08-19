Four people, animals displaced following house fire in Colorado Springs Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Four people, four dogs, and four cats are displaced following a house fire Tuesday, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at a home on Hagerman Street, which is located southwest of Vermijo Park.

According to CSFD, the fire was under control around 3:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, but the department says four people, four dogs and four cats are displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to CSFD.

