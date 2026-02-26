Fountain's top crash intersections are owned by the state, not the city — here's what's being done

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — Most crashes in Fountain happen at intersections — but the city doesn't control most of the problem spots. That's according to the city's Safety Action Plan report, which found that 9 out of the top 10 most dangerous intersections in Fountain are owned and maintained by the Colorado Department of Transportation, not the city.

From 2020 to 2024, Fountain recorded 600 total crashes at intersections and nearly 400 at non-intersection locations.

Abha Dwivedy, Fountain's deputy city engineer, said the scale of the problem is significant.

"We had 1,700 crashes over the past five years, and of those 1,700 we had 10 fatal crashes and 30 serious crashes. Most of those fatal crashes were on CDOT owned roadways," Dwivedy said.

Because the city doesn't maintain most of these problem intersections, implementing the safety improvements residents are asking for has proven difficult.

Community members who participated in the road safety study raised concerns about visibility and upkeep along key corridors. One comment submitted as part of the study read: "Visibility along the entire length of Fountaine is a serious issue, a yearly trimming and clearing would go a long way for not only usability but also for safety of people using the sidewalks and roadway."

Dwivedy said CDOT does have a plan in the works for at least one of the most concerning locations.

"Fountain Mesa Road and Fountain Mesa Parkway intersection, they are going to be looking into the alignment of that intersection," Dwivedy said.

I spoke with CDOT to find out whether these intersections are on their radar and whether fixes are coming. The answer was yes.

Jason Nelson, a CDOT traffic program engineer, said improvements are expected to make a meaningful difference.

"We think it's going to really alleviate the traffic operation issues that we're seeing there and make some pretty big safety improvements," Nelson said.

The Safety Action Plan recommends installing retroreflective signal head backplates, lengthening turn lanes, and upgrading signage at problem intersections.

For Dwivedy, the urgency is personal.

"Safety is or should be the top concern because you know I personally have had family members who have become now disabled because because they were involved in a really serious crash and it does impact people's lives," Dwivedy said, "it is important and I think people have shown that it is their primary concern as well."

