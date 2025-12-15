Fountain Valley School of Colorado receives $10 million gift

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Fountain Valley School of Colorado (FVS) just received the largest philanthropic contribution in the school's history.

On Monday, a news release issued on behalf of FVS explained that they were receiving a $10 million commitment from W. Jerome Frautschi.

“Some of my most defining moments came on the Prairie at Fountain Valley. Those wide-open spaces taught me responsibility, confidence, and a sense of possibility that stayed with me my entire life. My hope is that this gift helps future generations feel that same spark, to explore, to learn, and to discover who they are. If the next generation can share in the same deep experience that shaped my life, then this investment will have truly mattered,” said Frautschi.

Frautschi graduated from FVS in 1949. The release added that the money would provide steady funding to care for and preserve key campus spaces, ensuring they remain safe, welcoming, and functional for generations to come.

It would also be used to support and grow an exceptional faculty by helping the school attract, reward, and retain outstanding educators.

“Jerry Frautschi’s generosity has helped define Fountain Valley School across generations,” said Megan Harlan, Head of School. “As a proud alumnus from the Class of 1949, Jerry understands the lifelong impact of an FVS education. This historic gift honors his decades of commitment while securing two of the most essential pillars of any school: our campus and our faculty.”

ABOUT FVS:

Founded in 1930, Fountain Valley School of Colorado is an independent, coeducational boarding and day school serving grades 9–12 on a 1,100-acre campus in Colorado Springs.

The School blends rigorous academics with a distinctive Western heritage, outdoor education, and a deeply relational residential experience that prepares students for lives of purpose, leadership, and global citizenship.

