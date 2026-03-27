Fountain Municipal Court relocates to the historic First National Bank building across from City Hall

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — The Fountain Municipal Court is relocating from City Hall to the historic First National Bank building across the street.

Renovations are underway to create a dedicated space for court proceedings, helping officials avoid the noise and foot traffic of the current shared building.

Court Administrator Rosa McCormick said the new location will provide a more comfortable and dedicated environment for the public.

"I'm excited that we're moving over here; we're getting our own space. It's a beautiful building. People will be more comfortable, I believe, coming in here," McCormick said.

"It can get really loud when we're having a court with a judge. It could get really loud at City Hall... So with us having our own space, it'll hopefully be contained over here," McCormick said.

City officials note that Fountain Utilities will not be affected by the move and will remain in its current location within the same building.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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