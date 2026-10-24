Fountain man arrested after reported firing shots in his neighborhood, police say

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Fountain mas was arrested early Saturday after reportedly firing shots in his neighborhood in the middle of the night.

The incident occurred at around 2:15 a.m. in the 7300 block of Village Meadows Drive.

Police said that officers encountered the man at the scene who refused to cooperate with law enforcement, “prompting containment and the response of specialized units,” according to a news release.

The suspect — identified as 46-year-old John Martin — was eventually taken into custody after police used “approved distraction and gas deployment techniques,” said Lisa Schneider with Fountain police.

Martin was medically evaluated before he was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

He faces several charges, including attempted first-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

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