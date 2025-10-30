Fountain King Soopers giving away Mega Millions tickets ahead of drawing

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — Someone could win a lot of money this Halloween in Friday's Mega Millions lottery drawing. The jackpot is worth $754 million.

The King Soopers on Sawcut Place in Fountain is giving away 150 Mega Millions tickets to shoppers for this week's drawing. The store is located near the Highway 85/87 and Mesa Ridge Parkway interchange.

The jackpots help fund Colorado's parks, trails and open spaces. For every dollar spent in Colorado's Mega Millions, 38 cents goes to lottery proceeds beneficiaries that support outdoors and schools in Colorado.

The drawing is Friday night.

