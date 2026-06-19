FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins is shutting down its network of 15 Flock Safety license plate reader cameras after a year and a half, following a city council vote this week to cancel its contract with the vendor and immediately stop collecting data.

The decision came after widespread concern from residents about mass surveillance.

▶️ WATCH: Scripps News Denver's Claire Lavezzorio talks with residents after Fort Collins city council voted 6-1 to cancel its contract with Flock Safety and halt all data collection from the license plate reader cameras

Fort Collins residents react as city cancels Flock Safety contract

"It just seems like an invasion of people's privacy," Kathy Louderback, who lives in Fort Collins, told Scripps News Denver.

"I wasn't a fan of the Flock system," Rob Cullin, who also lives in Fort Collins, said.

Denver7

City council member Anne Nelson said the concern was not about how police were using the cameras, but about how others could access data through the broader network.

"As a community, we just weren't comfortable with this level of mass surveillance technology right now," Nelson said.

Denver7 Pictured: Anne Nelson, Fort Collins City Council, District 6

When asked whether the cameras could return to Fort Collins if the right safeguards were put in place, Nelson left the door open.

"I don't know yet," Nelson said. "I think if we do have the right policy guardrails, then possibly."

Check out Scripps News Denver's previous coverage on Flock:



Fort Collins police had used the cameras to help solve crimes, with their website highlighting recent success stories ranging from recovering a stolen vehicle to a fugitive arrest. The department ultimately supported the council's decision to remove the cameras.

"We've been in existence of policing this community for more than 100 years. We've only been using Flock for a little more than a year," said Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda in a Facebook video. "And we will continue solving crime as we always have, even without this tool."



Watch the full video in the video player below.

Fort Collins Police Chief addresses Flock contract cancellation

Nelson said the cameras have already been shut off, though it remains unclear exactly when they will be physically removed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.