Fort Carson to conduct field artillery training in late April; increase in noise expected

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — From April 27 through May 3, soldiers from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, will be conducting intermittent fire artillery training.

The base says that community members in the surrounding areas should expect an increase in noise during the day and throughout the night, specifically south of the main post.

Fort Carson officials say the training is required to validate field artillery crews and is a regular part of their training cycle.

Community members with concerns or noise complaints can contact the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719)526-9849.

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