Fort Carson testing 'Giant Voice' alert system, expect more noise in the area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — People living on or around Fort Carson should expect more noise to end the week.

Fort Carson officials said The Mountain Post would be testing the installation's "Giant Voice" mass notification system Wednesday and Thursday.

Residents nearby can probably expect to hear loud audio messaging starting at 8:30 a.m. The test is expected to only last 10 minutes and will begin and end by saying "this is only a test".

The system uses the large speaker towers around the base to alert the community about severe weather and safety threats to the base.

Officials are asking the public to remain calm and avoid calling 911 during the drill.

___

Arson investigation continues over grass fire near elementary school Fire danger is top of mind all year long in Colorado. A recent grass fire burned about an acre of park area behind Explorer Elementary School in Colorado Springs. Arson investigation continues over grass fire near elementary school

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.