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Fort Carson testing 'Giant Voice' alert system, expect more noise in the area

If you live near Fort Carson, you will likely hear loud audio messages this morning and tomorrow. The base is testing its "Giant Voice" mass notification system starting at 8:30 a.m. for about 10 minutes. Each message will state it is only a test. Officials ask that you please do not call emergency services.
Heads up, Fort Carson neighbors: Expect loud 'Giant Voice' test today
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EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — People living on or around Fort Carson should expect more noise to end the week.

Fort Carson officials said The Mountain Post would be testing the installation's "Giant Voice" mass notification system Wednesday and Thursday.

Residents nearby can probably expect to hear loud audio messaging starting at 8:30 a.m. The test is expected to only last 10 minutes and will begin and end by saying "this is only a test".

The system uses the large speaker towers around the base to alert the community about severe weather and safety threats to the base.

Officials are asking the public to remain calm and avoid calling 911 during the drill.

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Arson investigation continues over grass fire near elementary school

Fire danger is top of mind all year long in Colorado. A recent grass fire burned about an acre of park area behind Explorer Elementary School in Colorado Springs.

Arson investigation continues over grass fire near elementary school

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