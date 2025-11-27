Fort Carson soliders volunteer to prep Thanksgiving meals for thousands

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — For her first ever Thanksgiving, Fort Carson solider Thelma Moore is volunteering with other soldiers from the post preparing turkey and sides for people in the Pikes Peak Region who may not have many options for a meal on the holiday.

“It's really amazing,” said Moore, “I like the fact that people come together as one and they make a great meal. This has been incredible.”

Moore is from Sierra Leone, Africa and before this year she knew almost nothing about Thanksgiving.

Others in the room laughed as she said, “I just tried turkey. It tastes like chicken.”

Moore is among ten Fort Carson soldiers who volunteered to prep close to 250 donated turkeys along with sides.

There are similar stories among all who are doing the cooking and carving.

They do not get to go home for the holiday, and they wanted to do something for the local community.

Private first class, Donovan Bowman is from America’s heartland.

He said, “I love giving back to anyone really. Growing up we didn't have a whole lot, and doing this makes me feel like I can stop other people from having that situation.

The volunteer mission requires just over a week of work.

In the final days leading up the holiday ovens in a Fort Carson kitchen are going 24 hours a day.

The volunteer effort wraps Thanksgiving morning with food delivered to four meal sites coordinated by the Salvation Army.

