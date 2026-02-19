Fort Carson soldiers conducting noise-generating training starting next week

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — Soldiers from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division will conduct live-fire training exercises at Fort Carson starting next week.

The training is expected to start on Monday, February 23 and end on Friday, March 13. Fort Carson says increased noise and dust can be expected south of the main post.

Fort Carson says this training is intended to validate field artillery crews. They also say it is a regular part of the unit's training cycle.

If you have a noise complaint during the training, you can call the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719)526-9849.

___

____

