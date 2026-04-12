Fort Carson soldier sentenced to four years in prison and dishonorable discharge for sexual assault conviction

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — A Fort Carson soldier has been sentenced to four years in prison and a dishonorable discharge from the Army after being convicted of sexual assault.

Spc. Levis M. Njie, 24, an Abrams Tank System Maintainer assigned to 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat team, 4th Infantry Division, was convicted by a military jury during his court-martial in March.

According to Fort Carson officials, Njie and the victim attended basic training together at Fort Jackson in 2023 and became friends. They both were given orders for Fort Carson.

The victim moved to Colorado a few weeks before Njie and offered to help him with his in-processing when he arrived.

In October 2023, she went with Njie to purchase items for his barracks room, joined him for dinner, and then invited him to watch a movie in her room.

During the movie, the victim denied multiple advances from Njie, and as a result, Njie assaulted her.

She left, called a friend, and was able to seek medical attention. She then reported the assault to the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program, and was later interviewed by agents with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Fort Carson officials say that during the trial, her testimony, witness statements, and physical evidence secured Njie's guilty verdict.

“This conviction reflects the Army’s commitment to holding offenders accountable and maintaining good order and discipline within the ranks. We remain dedicated to supporting victims and ensuring justice is pursued through a fair and thorough process." Capt. Alexandra Henning, prosecutor, Fourth Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel

Njie will serve his time at the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. When he is released, he'll be required to register as a sex offender.

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