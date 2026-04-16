Fort Carson soldier receives Purple Heart for heroism in Afghanistan more than a decade after the battle

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — A Fort Carson soldier is being recognized for his heroism in Afghanistan more than a decade after the battle.

Army Master Sergeant Sean Ambriz was honored with a Purple Heart in a ceremony on April 16 at the Mountain Post.

In 2011, shrapnel injured Ambriz, a medic, while he defended a humanitarian convoy under attack. Despite his injuries, he continued to fight.

The original paperwork for the award was lost in the chaos of war, but fellow soldiers encouraged Ambriz to reapply. He says this award is about honoring the sacrifice of his fellow soldiers and bringing him closure.

For Ambriz, the Purple Heart isn't just an award, it's a responsibility.

"The fact that I'm alive to bear the award is a responsibility to be an ambassador, to talk about the battles, to be a historian, to remember a piece of history and how we took part of that piece of history," Ambriz said.

This is the second Purple Heart for Ambriz, who also earned a Bronze Star for his actions during that same battle.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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