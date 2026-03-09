Fort Carson soldier died supporting Operation Epic Fury

WASHINGTON (KOAA) — The Department of War announced the death of a Fort Carson soldier who was supporting Operation Epic Fury.

The identity of 26-year-old Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington was released on Monday. He died on March 8 from injuries sustained during an operation on March 1 in Saudi Arabia.

He was assigned to 1st Space Battalion, 1st Space Brigade, Fort Carson, Colo. The incident is under investigation.

"The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command is deeply saddened by the loss of Sgt. Pennington,” Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, USASMDC commanding general, said. “He gave the ultimate sacrifice for the country he loved. That makes him nothing less than a hero, and he will always be remembered that way. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends."

Pennington, a resident of Glendale, Kentucky, enlisted in the U.S. Army as a 92Y, unit supply specialist, in 2017. He was assigned to the 1st Space Battalion, 1st Space Brigade, USASMDC, on June 10, 2025.

“Sgt. Pennington was a dedicated and experienced noncommissioned officer who led with strength, professionalism and sense of duty,” Col. Michael F. Dyer, 1st Space Brigade commander, said. “Our deepest sympathies are with his family, friends and fellow Soldiers. We remain dedicated to providing comfort and support at this time and will forever honor his legacy and ultimate sacrifice for our nation.”

Pennington’s awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal (3), Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal (2), National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Korea Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

Pennington was promotable and will be posthumously promoted to staff sergeant, according to the Department of War.

News5 has reached out to Fort Carson for more information on Pennington.

Colorado bill targets compounded weight loss drugs A bill at the Colorado State Capitol is targeting compounded weight loss drugs. Colorado bill targets compounded weight loss drugs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.