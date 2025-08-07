Fort Carson officials investigating suspicious packages Thursday afternoon

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — Fort Carson says their Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) was alerted of suspicious packages Thursday afternoon.

According to the Mountain Post, the packages are at Crows Foot Bridge, which is located near the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team's footprint area.

Fort Carson says the following are evaluating the situation:



71st Ordnance Group/Explosive Ordnance Disposal

Fort Carson DES

Community members are asked to avoid the Crows Foot Area on Butts Road until further notice. The Mountain Post says Fort Carson DES is detouring traffic in the area.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

