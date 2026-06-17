Fort Carson holds memorial for soldier killed in Iraq training accident

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — Fort Carson officials are holding a memorial on Wednesday for a soldier who was killed during a training exercise in Iraq.

26-year-old Sgt. Devin A. Seibel died on May 31 at Erbil Air Base, according to a Defense Department release.

He was assigned to an air ambulance company, 2nd battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, and was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve at the time of the training accident.

According to Military Times, Seibel was a native of Robinson, Texas, and had previously deployed to Afghanistan in 2020-21.

Seibel was killed alongside a British Soldier, Lance Corporal James Freeman, during the incident. Details on what occurred during the training have not been released to the public.

At his family's request, the memorial will only be open to his unit.

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