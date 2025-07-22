Fort Carson gates to have new hours, closures starting August 1

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — Gates 5 and 6 will have new hours and Gate 19 at Fort Carson will close until further notice starting August 1.

The Mountain Post says this is happening because of staffing and resourcing reductions.

You can view the new hours for Gates 5 and 6 below:



Gate 5

operating seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gate 6

operating Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.



You can view the Gates previous hours below:



Gate 5 previously operated seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Gate 6 previously operated Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gate 19

previously operated Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Fort Carson says they reviewed months of traffic analytics and resource data in making this decision. They also say they spoke with experts regarding this matter.

During closure times for Gates 5 and 6, community members are encouraged to use the following Gates:



Gate 1

Gate 3

Gate 4

Gate 20



“We understand this change may cause inconvenience throughout the installation. We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we manage all available resources,” said Col. Erik Oksenvaag, Fort Carson garrison commander.

