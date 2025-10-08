Former Aguilar Town Administrator/Clerk facing charges including theft

AGUILAR, Colo. (KOAA) — A former Aguilar Town Administrator/Clerk is facing several charges, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI, in coordination with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Office and the Las Animas County Sheriff's Office, says this follows an investigation into the misuse of public funds intended for Aguilar's water project.

According to the CBI, 47-year-old Tyra Marie Avila was charged in connection to the incident.

Avila served as the Town Administrator, Clerk and Treasurer for 17 years before resigning in September, 2024. She is accused of diverting more than $25,000 in public funds to her personal bank accounts.

The CBI says an investigation found money from federal loans and grants marked for the Augmentation Reservoir project had allegedly been combined with the Town's general fund.

They also say this account was used for unauthorized personal transactions and other town expenses. The CBI says this left contractors for the project unpaid.

Avila has been charged with the following:



theft

cybercrime

embezzlement of public property

forgery

fraud by check



Avila posted a $15,000 bond after turning herself in, according to the CBI.

The CBI says the Town of Aguilar has taken steps to implement stricter financial controls, which include making a separate account for the water project that's only accessible by the Mayor and a USDA official to ensure the project can move forward.

